Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $4.51 Million in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 142.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $55.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.59 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $134.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business's revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $100.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $338,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 302,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,613,834.62. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $480,000. This represents a 32.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 161,453 shares of company stock worth $9,561,063 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kratos won an approximately $36 million sole-source contract for a new air defense missile system, adding a near-term revenue catalyst and reinforcing its position in defense modernization. Article Title

Kratos won an approximately for a new air defense missile system, adding a near-term revenue catalyst and reinforcing its position in defense modernization. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) to Strong Buy , which boosted investor confidence in the stock’s longer-term outlook. Article Title

Wedbush upgraded to , which boosted investor confidence in the stock’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Broader defense-sector enthusiasm, including renewed attention on drone and missile-defense names, has helped support sentiment in KTOS. Article Title

Broader defense-sector enthusiasm, including renewed attention on drone and missile-defense names, has helped support sentiment in KTOS. Neutral Sentiment: Insiders Steven Fendley, Deanna H. Lund, and Stacey Rock disclosed stock sales, but each transaction was made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, making them less informative about operational prospects. Article Title

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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