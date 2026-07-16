Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 7,296 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Illumina were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $153.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $97,328.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,093,386.24. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $463,146,860.76. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $187.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.47. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illumina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illumina wasn't on the list.

While Illumina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here