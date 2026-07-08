Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $3 Million Investment in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,212 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.13% of ACM Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,972,103 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $196,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,306 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $54,926,000 after buying an additional 515,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,899 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $52,986,000 after buying an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 444.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,342,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $52,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,634 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,406.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,082,982 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $42,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $5,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 802,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,283,855.40. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 13,351 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $1,136,837.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,002 shares in the company, valued at $8,515,170.30. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock worth $11,012,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.36% of the company's stock.

ACM Research Trading Down 3.9%

ACM Research stock opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 1.90. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.51.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 9.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACMR

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report).

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