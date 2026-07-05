Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $5.03 Million Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crux Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 6,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $158.10 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $127.59 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $147.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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