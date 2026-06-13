Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $8.03 Million Investment in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 131,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,031,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.24% of Kontoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,297 shares of the company's stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company's stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,553 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,701 shares of the company's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of KTB opened at $79.09 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $613.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $784.76 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 60.17%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Kontoor Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.20.

View Our Latest Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

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