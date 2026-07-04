Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in RTX Corporation $RTX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of RTX by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth about $5,157,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $198.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.30. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.98 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company's 50-day moving average is $180.46 and its 200 day moving average is $190.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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