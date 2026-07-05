Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 28,023 Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,023 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Leonteq Securities AG raised its stake in Natera by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 1,815 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Natera by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,550 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,024 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 78,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $17,184,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,076,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at $237,097,181.38. This represents a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,132,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,062,500. The trade was a 79.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,872 shares of company stock worth $38,808,996. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $279.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.36 and a beta of 1.51. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $279.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.32.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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