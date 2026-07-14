Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the company's stock after selling 106,146 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.HF Sinclair's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.27.

View Our Latest Report on DINO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $100,010.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,253.84. This represents a 11.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares in the company, valued at $824,937.75. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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