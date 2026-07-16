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Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 129,280 Shares of Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR $CMPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Compass Pathways logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its Compass Pathways stake by 74.2% in the first quarter, selling 129,280 shares and leaving it with 44,978 shares valued at about $249,000.
  • Compass Pathways reported a smaller-than-expected loss last quarter, posting earnings of ($0.30) per share versus analyst estimates of ($0.45).
  • Analysts remain mostly bullish on CMPS, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.15, well above its recent trading level around $13.31.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Compass Pathways.

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS - Free Report) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,978 shares of the company's stock after selling 129,280 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Compass Pathways were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Compass Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Compass Pathways by 1,354.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,517 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Compass Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Compass Pathways in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company's stock.

Compass Pathways Price Performance

CMPS stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.47.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Pathways from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Compass Pathways from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Compass Pathways from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMPS

About Compass Pathways

(Free Report)

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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