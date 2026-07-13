Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 137,287 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,946 shares of the company's stock after selling 137,287 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Melius Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $885,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,149,159.20. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,954.04. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,881. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $171.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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