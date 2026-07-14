Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 20,885 Shares of American States Water Company $AWR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR - Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 20,885 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in American States Water were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in American States Water by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 337.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised American States Water to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of American States Water from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of American States Water from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American States Water

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American States Water Company has a 12-month low of $69.45 and a 12-month high of $85.63. The business's 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 19.66%.The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American States Water Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. American States Water's payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In related news, SVP Paul J. Rowley sold 1,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $99,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $495,846. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 662 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $50,033.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,212.44. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company NYSE: AWR, founded in 1929 and headquartered in San Dimas, California, is a publicly traded utility holding company. The company operates primarily through two regulated segments—water and electric utilities—and provides non-regulated water system services. Over its history, American States Water has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, positioning itself as a reliable provider of essential services in its core territories.

Within its regulated water utility segment, American States Water serves more than 250,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across 35 communities in six counties of California.

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