Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 26,197 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 26,197 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company's stock.

Get W.P. Carey alerts: Sign Up

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $71.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $76.97. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The firm had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.68%.

Insider Transactions at W.P. Carey

In other W.P. Carey news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of W.P. Carey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,268. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on W.P. Carey in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on W.P. Carey

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider W.P. Carey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and W.P. Carey wasn't on the list.

While W.P. Carey currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here