Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 29,760 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,578 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,760 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company's stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 45,005 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,200,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,278,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $50.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.41 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, insider Renee Swan sold 2,566 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $116,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,296,211.25. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jack Kienzler sold 5,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $232,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,131. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,860. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATMU. Zacks Research downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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