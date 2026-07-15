Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 65,965 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 65,965 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.30 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 639.84% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agios Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agios Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here