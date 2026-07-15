Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 74,953 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,014 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 74,953 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Teradata were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,953,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $394,306,000 after acquiring an additional 612,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company's stock worth $86,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teradata by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,388 shares of the technology company's stock worth $95,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,722 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Teradata by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,600,216 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,151,000 after purchasing an additional 406,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,125,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teradata

Teradata Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of TDC stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Teradata Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $190,754.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,161.20. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 762,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,177,162.66. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 77,201 shares of company stock worth $2,486,235 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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