Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $4.45 Million Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,475 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,449,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 19.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 14,759 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.42.

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Ameren Stock Down 0.0%

AEE stock opened at $114.97 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.93. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,317.05. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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