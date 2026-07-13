Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $914,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock worth $561,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,458 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,831,000 after purchasing an additional 201,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,453,000 after purchasing an additional 329,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,796,000 after purchasing an additional 447,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,942,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $231.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.29 and a 200 day moving average of $173.15. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $121.06 and a 12 month high of $243.50.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.Molina Healthcare's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $185.88.

Read Our Latest Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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