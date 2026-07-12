Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $956,000 Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. $RBCAA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,549 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of Republic Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,236 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,624 shares of the bank's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 30,776 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 541.2% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,757 shares of the bank's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 2,561.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825 shares of the bank's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Christy Ames sold 340 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $29,886.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,145.50. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony T. Powell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,686.14. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 55.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of RBCAA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.15. 82,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,692. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $93.54.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.63. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.60 million.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Republic Bancorp's payout ratio is 30.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBCAA

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that operates through its principal subsidiary, Republic Bank & Trust Company. The company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and middle‐market clients. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, treasury and cash-management services, mortgage financing, SBA lending and wealth management solutions. Republic Bancorp also supports specialized financing needs through equipment leasing and small business advisory services.

Republic Bancorp's branch network spans key markets in the U.S.

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