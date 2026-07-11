Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Biglari Holdings Inc. $BH

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.19% of Biglari as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Biglari by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Biglari by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,011 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Biglari by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 785 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Biglari by 608.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biglari news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 132,421 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,286,910.67. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,644,979 shares in the company, valued at $62,948,787.33. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 54,952 shares of company stock valued at $14,098,396 and sold 364,546 shares valued at $6,163,240. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biglari from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BH

Biglari Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of BH traded down $23.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.55. 63,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,196. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.91 and a 52-week high of $483.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.08. The firm has a market cap of $850.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Biglari (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($55.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $97.48 million during the quarter.

Biglari Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak 'n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH - Free Report).

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