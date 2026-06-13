Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,879,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 63,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Allianz SE boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7,641.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz SE now owns 3,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company's stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COR. William Blair began coverage on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price target on Cencora in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:COR opened at $281.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.82 and a 1 year high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The company's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

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