Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. $VIR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 134,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.08% of Vir Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,949 shares of the company's stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,211 shares of the company's stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Vir Biotechnology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 3.7%

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,676,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,320. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of ($0.03) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.49 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 638.88% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,078,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,837,829.55. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,491.20. The trade was a 13.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock worth $254,922 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company's pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

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