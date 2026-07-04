Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,626 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 27,472 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,598,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth $304,875,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $391,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 979,054 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $203,457,000 after purchasing an additional 426,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $86,441,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. This trade represents a 70.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $118.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.70 and a 200 day moving average of $160.98. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $104.44 and a 1-year high of $249.97.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $122.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $177.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $152.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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