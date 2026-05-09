Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $141.75 Million Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,742 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 17,543 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries comprises 2.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 1.72% of Armstrong World Industries worth $141,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 426.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 70.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AWI alerts: Sign Up

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE AWI opened at $161.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.06 and a 1-year high of $206.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.15 and a 200-day moving average of $183.71. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Armstrong World Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Armstrong World Industries wasn't on the list.

While Armstrong World Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here