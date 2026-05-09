Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $393.30 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,936,540 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 258,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 5.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.22% of Charles Schwab worth $393,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.1%

SCHW opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average is $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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