Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $4.38 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,985 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Graney & King LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. HSBC upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $942.24.

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Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $936.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $276.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $870.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $871.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $565.78 and a 52 week high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 2,704 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.99, for a total value of $2,598,516.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,213.72. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,594 shares of company stock worth $53,359,875. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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