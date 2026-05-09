Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 27,583 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108,644 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,583 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for approximately 2.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP's holdings in CocaCola were worth $147,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.26, matching consensus and signaling confidence in Coca-Cola’s near-term earnings power.

Zacks Research lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.26, matching consensus and signaling confidence in Coca-Cola’s near-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also raised Q3 2026, Q2 2027, and Q3 2027 earnings forecasts, while Erste Group Bank increased its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates, reinforcing a favorable outlook for profit growth.

Zacks also raised Q3 2026, Q2 2027, and Q3 2027 earnings forecasts, while Erste Group Bank increased its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates, reinforcing a favorable outlook for profit growth. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary about Coca-Cola’s quality rank and strong Q1 operational efficiency highlights solid fundamentals, but it does not appear to introduce a new catalyst for the stock.

Recent commentary about Coca-Cola’s quality rank and strong Q1 operational efficiency highlights solid fundamentals, but it does not appear to introduce a new catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reduced its FY2028 EPS estimate slightly, suggesting a bit less optimism farther out in the forecast period.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CocaCola

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,754,735. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 555,101 shares of company stock worth $44,208,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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