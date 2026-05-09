Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 32,169 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,019 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 32,169 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.22% of EOG Resources worth $124,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $6,156,495,000 after purchasing an additional 782,426 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,193,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 892,482 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $100,065,000 after purchasing an additional 662,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,102,999 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $115,826,000 after purchasing an additional 644,569 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,697.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,024 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $63,009,000 after purchasing an additional 566,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,568. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7%

EOG Resources stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Key Headlines Impacting EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp downgraded EOG Resources from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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