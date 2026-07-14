Y.D. More Investments Ltd Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 418,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $17,197,444,000 after purchasing an additional 394,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,952,199,000 after purchasing an additional 110,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,896,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,254,692,000 after purchasing an additional 194,109 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE GS opened at $1,047.08 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,020.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $939.94. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $691.30 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,005.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post another strong quarter, with bullish commentary pointing to solid trading activity, resilient capital-markets demand, improving wealth-management flows, and the possibility of an earnings beat versus Wall Street estimates.

Analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post another strong quarter, with bullish commentary pointing to solid trading activity, resilient capital-markets demand, improving wealth-management flows, and the possibility of an earnings beat versus Wall Street estimates. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said major U.S. banks, including Goldman Sachs, could surprise to the upside as strong operating conditions may support higher earnings revisions for the second half of 2026 and into 2027.

Bank of America said major U.S. banks, including Goldman Sachs, could surprise to the upside as strong operating conditions may support higher earnings revisions for the second half of 2026 and into 2027. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ involvement in advisory and financing activity remains supportive, including work tied to Saudi tech firm NourNet’s potential IPO and continued expansion in growth investing through Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

Goldman Sachs’ involvement in advisory and financing activity remains supportive, including work tied to Saudi tech firm NourNet’s potential IPO and continued expansion in growth investing through Goldman Sachs Alternatives. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is focused on the broader bank-earnings slate this week, which could keep GS shares moving with sector sentiment rather than company-specific news until results are released.

Wall Street is focused on the broader bank-earnings slate this week, which could keep GS shares moving with sector sentiment rather than company-specific news until results are released. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also published upbeat market views on Indian equities and other themes, but these are more reflective of the firm’s research franchise than an immediate driver of GS stock.

Goldman Sachs also published upbeat market views on Indian equities and other themes, but these are more reflective of the firm’s research franchise than an immediate driver of GS stock. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged a possible downgrade and warned that Goldman Sachs’ strong run since 2022 may be fading, while a technical-analysis piece said the stock has pulled back and could be vulnerable into earnings. Article Title

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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