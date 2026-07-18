Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $5.19 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 121.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,679 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,580,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KTF Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,449,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

JPM stock opened at $341.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $915.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $351.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $344.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Autonomous Res reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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