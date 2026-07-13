Y.D. More Investments Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Kamada Ltd. $KMDA

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its holdings in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA - Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,438 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 152,944 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 0.24% of Kamada worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,538 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Kamada by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,889 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Kamada by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,294 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kamada from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kamada from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kamada currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMDA

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of KMDA opened at $7.12 on Monday. Kamada Ltd. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Kamada had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Israel that specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plasma‐derived protein therapeutics. The company focuses on treatments for rare and serious diseases, leveraging its proprietary fractionation and purification technologies to produce purified human proteins. Kamada’s product portfolio addresses critical therapeutic areas in immunology, hematology and pulmonology, where alternative treatment options may be limited.

Among Kamada’s marketed products is Glassia®, an alpha‐1 antitrypsin augmentation therapy approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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