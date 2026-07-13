Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,500 Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company's stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Nutrien by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company's stock.

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Nutrien Trading Up 0.0%

NTR stock opened at $65.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Nutrien's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NTR. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nutrien from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.94.

Get Our Latest Report on NTR

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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