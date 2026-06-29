Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 65,301 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $16,613,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,773 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $468,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here