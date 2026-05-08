YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI Position Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,782,233 shares of the company's stock after selling 320,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.00% of YETI worth $343,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 2,079.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 151.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of YETI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Trading Down 1.8%

YETI stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.69.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $583.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.770-2.830 EPS. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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