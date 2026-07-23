Yorkville Advisors Global LP Takes $2.10 Million Position in JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS

Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 143,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. JBG SMITH Properties comprises about 1.3% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned about 0.25% of JBG SMITH Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,376,120 shares of the company's stock worth $57,428,000 after buying an additional 1,218,460 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,147,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 918,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at $15,125,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 554.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 673,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 570,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 263.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,496 shares of the company's stock worth $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 388,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen raised JBG SMITH Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBGS

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 20,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,350.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at $180,600.32. This trade represents a 62.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBGS stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $837.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. JBG SMITH Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently -37.43%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company's portfolio encompasses office, residential, retail, hotel and entertainment assets, with a strategic focus on high-growth urban and transit-oriented neighborhoods in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

The company actively develops large-scale, mixed-use communities designed to integrate living, working and leisure spaces.

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