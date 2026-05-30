Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 10,542 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.8% of Yukon Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Yukon Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,179,321,000 after acquiring an additional 375,581 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,792,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,075,091,000 after acquiring an additional 712,026 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $827,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.
Invesco QQQ News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tech leadership remains intact, with market coverage noting that AI-driven stocks are helping push broader indexes and Nasdaq futures higher despite geopolitical noise and softer trading volume. S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Futures Rise As AI-Driven Tech Rally Overpowers 'Defensive' Iran Strikes: ONDS, NBIS, RCAT, SNOW In Focus
- Positive Sentiment: A separate market note said pre-market trading was mostly up, suggesting continued support for risk assets and large-cap growth exposure like QQQ. Pre-Markets Mostly Up on Lower Volume, Trade & Inventory Reports
- Neutral Sentiment: Consumer sentiment hit a record low, but the same report argued the broader economy remains solid, which could keep investors focused on growth stocks rather than a sharp recession trade-off. Consumer Sentiment Hits Record Low - Economy Stays Solid
- Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces warned about stretched valuations, “liquidity bubble” concerns, and the possibility that value stocks or other global ETFs could outperform tech, which may temper enthusiasm for QQQ if sentiment turns. This Global ETF Beat the Nasdaq-100 for Most of the Past Year. Should You Buy It? The AI Black Box: SpaceX, Hyperscalers, And The Liquidity Bubble Beneath The Rally
- Negative Sentiment: Higher-for-longer interest-rate commentary and inflation concerns could pressure growth multiples, especially for the large-cap tech names that dominate QQQ. The Fed Needs To Invert The Yield Curve And Hike To Above 5 Percent PCE Inflation Surges Further Away From Fed's Target, Now Nearly Double The Fed's Target, And 5+ Years Above Target
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage on weak chip stocks and talk that the Nasdaq recently lagged due to semiconductor softness highlights a risk to QQQ’s biggest holdings if AI and semiconductor momentum fades. Dow Closes At Record Highs On Iran Truce Optimism, While Nasdaq Snaps Four-Day Win Streak On Weak Chip Stocks — META, BA, AAL, DY, VRRM In Focus
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $738.31 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $652.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.95. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $511.93 and a one year high of $741.63.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.
Invesco QQQ Profile
(Free Report
)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).
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