Yum China $YUMC Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,455 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,550 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Yum China worth $30,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $918,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,606,740 shares of the company's stock worth $1,111,135,000 after buying an additional 649,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 554,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 242,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company's stock.

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Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.92 on Friday. Yum China has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.10. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87. Yum China had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Yum China's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Yum China

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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