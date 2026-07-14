Yum China $YUMC Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,606,740 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 649,629 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 6.44% of Yum China worth $1,111,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd now owns 28,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Yum China by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,904 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,009 shares of the company's stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yum China from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Yum China

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. Yum China has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Yum China's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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