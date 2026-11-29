RA Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815,543 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,927,990 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 2.25% of Zai Lab worth $74,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Nykredit A S bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter worth approximately $969,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Gaynor acquired 1,228 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $33,389.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 81,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,628.35. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLAB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zai Lab

Zai Lab Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.77. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 44.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $108.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.90 million. Analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines for serious diseases, with a focus on oncology, immunology, neuroscience and infectious diseases. Founded in 2014 by Dr. Samantha Du, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and operates in China and the United States. Alongside its research and development programs, Zai Lab has licensed medicines from international partners for development and commercialization in China. Its marketed portfolio has included Zejula (niraparib) for ovarian cancer, Qinlock (ripretinib) for gastrointestinal stromal tumors, Nuzyra (omadacycline) for bacterial infections and Xacduro (sulbactam-durlobactam) for certain serious bacterial infections.

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