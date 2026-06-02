Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.64% of Zebra Technologies worth $323,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $249.96 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $228.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.05 and a 52-week high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Northcoast Research cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,654 shares of company stock valued at $911,841 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report).

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