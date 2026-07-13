Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Stake Cut by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,484 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,965 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $272.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.05 and a 52-week high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Zacks Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $325.00.

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About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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