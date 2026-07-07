Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Stock Holdings Increased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,613,686,000 after buying an additional 132,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,614 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $549,651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,488 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,874,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $457,419,000 after purchasing an additional 876,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $437,444,000 after purchasing an additional 416,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $323,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $270.29 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.05 and a twelve month high of $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.38.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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