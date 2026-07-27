Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 415.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,311 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 232,360 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Zebra Technologies worth $60,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $267.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $284.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $259.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.24 and a 200-day moving average of $238.97. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.05 and a 1 year high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,122.90. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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