ZEGA Investments LLC Invests $1.04 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Weiss Ratings upgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $157.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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