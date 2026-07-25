Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,487 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,593,143 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Zeta Global worth $16,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,051,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,717 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $13,976,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 794.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 95,350 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $42,136,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zeta Global Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company's fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In related news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $149,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,001,461.50. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.74% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZETA shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Zeta Global from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 target price on Zeta Global and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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