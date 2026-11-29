Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,153 shares of the company's stock after selling 781,585 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Zeta Global worth $22,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZETA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 204.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 121.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Zeta Global by 54.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts: Sign Up

Zeta Global Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of ZETA opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Zeta Global had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $492.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair set a $29.00 target price on Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Zeta Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Craig Hallum set a $38.00 price target on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Zeta Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global is a marketing technology company that helps businesses use data and artificial intelligence to plan and deliver customer marketing. Its platform combines consumer data, analytics and marketing tools to help clients identify audiences and manage customer interactions. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform supports marketing activities across channels, including email, digital advertising and other customer communications. Businesses use its products for tasks such as audience targeting, campaign execution and customer acquisition and retention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zeta Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zeta Global wasn't on the list.

While Zeta Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report