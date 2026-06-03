Zhang Financial LLC Buys 1,817 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 4.7%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $481.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.11 and a twelve month high of $488.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company's 50 day moving average is $386.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Broadcom's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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