Zhang Financial LLC Sells 88,401 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,803 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 88,401 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Ford Motor Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE F opened at $17.49 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.Ford Motor's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Ford Motor's payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Ford Motor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Ford to $20 from $17 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling further upside potential. Benzinga article

Bank of America raised its price target on Ford to $20 from $17 and reiterated a rating, signaling further upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Ford has been identified as a top-ranked momentum stock, which can attract traders looking for recent winners and help extend the rally.

Ford has been identified as a top-ranked momentum stock, which can attract traders looking for recent winners and help extend the rally. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly focused on Ford’s battery pivot and new subsidiary, viewing it as a possible multi-year growth driver beyond traditional vehicle sales. Benzinga article

Investors are increasingly focused on Ford’s battery pivot and new subsidiary, viewing it as a possible multi-year growth driver beyond traditional vehicle sales. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Ford with General Motors highlighted how legacy automakers are benefiting from AI-related and battery-storage opportunities, not just new-car sales. Barrons article

Coverage comparing Ford with General Motors highlighted how legacy automakers are benefiting from AI-related and battery-storage opportunities, not just new-car sales. Positive Sentiment: Ford has also been discussed on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which can reinforce bullish sentiment and keep the stock on traders’ radar. Benzinga article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Ford Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on F

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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