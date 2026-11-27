Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM - Free Report) by 3,545.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,387,123 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,349,070 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.15% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $40,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 0.1%

ZIM stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $2.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Weiss Ratings raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZIM

Key Stories Impacting ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Here are a few of the latest stories about ZIM:

Positive Sentiment: The company declared a $2.01-per-share special dividend, payable Dec. 8 to shareholders of record Nov. 30, which may support investor interest. Insider and dividend update

The company declared a $2.01-per-share special dividend, payable Dec. 8 to shareholders of record Nov. 30, which may support investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: A proposed $35-per-share Hapag-Lloyd buyout is still pending. The offer could provide upside if completed, but the lack of resolution leaves a key catalyst uncertain. Report on ZIM’s earnings and pending buyout

A proposed $35-per-share Hapag-Lloyd buyout is still pending. The offer could provide upside if completed, but the lack of resolution leaves a key catalyst uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Several executives and directors disclosed share sales from Nov. 23–24. The largest reported transaction was EVP Saar Dotan’s sale of 67,200 shares for about $2.03 million; other reported sales included those by an additional EVP, a VP, and directors. The cluster of insider selling could weigh on sentiment, though it does not by itself establish the sellers’ outlook for the company. Report on disclosed insider sales

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Assaf Tiran sold 4,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $139,493.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Saar Dotan sold 67,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $2,026,080.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,051 shares of company stock worth $4,139,540. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is an international container shipping company headquartered in Haifa, Israel. It transports cargo on global trade routes and provides related logistics services, including inland transportation and cargo-management solutions. The company operates a network of shipping services using a combination of owned and chartered vessels, along with containers and partnerships with other carriers. Its offerings serve businesses moving a range of goods, including refrigerated and other specialized cargo.

Further Reading

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