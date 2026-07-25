Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,224,163 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.15% of Zimmer Biomet worth $201,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Zimmer Biomet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.12 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Zimmer Biomet's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zimmer Biomet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zimmer Biomet wasn't on the list.

While Zimmer Biomet currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here