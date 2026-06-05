Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,002 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 58,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.15% of Zimmer Biomet worth $26,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,234,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,036,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,233,834 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $468,821,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $967,803.84. The trade was a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,252,022.64. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.12 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.50. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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